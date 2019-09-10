Harlan Paul Melander, 92, of Owensboro, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born, Feb. 1, 1927, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to the late Leonard William and Marion Harlan Melander. He was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church where he served as a lector for many years. Harlan worked as a business owner for many years where he was licensed in insurance and securities. Harlan was a proud Navy veteran where he served his country in World War II. Harlan was also a member of the AMVETS, Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and the Shriners. arlan enjoyed spending time with all his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Juliana "Jan" Melander on April 18, 2018; sister Helen Law; and a brother, Dr. Bill Melander.
Survivors include his sons, Harlan Paul Melander Jr. (Deborah Pettersson) and Charles Heyward Melander (Sheila Drake); grandchildren Major Andrew P. Melander (Laura), Christopher A. Melander (Molly), Ryan A. Melander (Sarah) and Matthew T. Melander; and four great-grandchildren, Caleb, Grace, Evan and Charlie.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 720 Ford Ave., Owensboro. Visitation will be from 1 until 3 p.m. on Saturday at the church. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Friends of the Library, Daviess County Public Library, 2020 Frederica St., Owensboro, KY 42301
