Harlan R. Farmer, 87, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Owensboro. He was born Aug. 29, 1932, to the late Reat and Martha Pryor Farmer in Daviess County and was a member of Owensboro Christian Church. Harlan was an electrical linesman for over 25 years, retiring from IBEW. He then operated the Pizza Deli and Angelo’s Pizza for several years. After that, he worked at Rolling Pin Pastry Shop for many years.
Harlan was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean Farmer, in 2012. Also preceding him were two brothers, Clifton and Harry Farmer; and two sisters, Margaret Conkright and Lucille Yates.
He is survived by his son, Roger Farmer and his wife, Kathy; two grandchildren, Gregory Farmer and Leslie Bouchereau and her husband, Mikey; one great-granddaughter, Amelia Bouchereau; two brothers, Paul Farmer and James Farmer; and one sister, Mary Young.
Services will be noon Monday, Feb. 24, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family of Harlan Farmer by visiting www.glenncares.com.
