Harley Augustine Hayden, 78, of Reynolds Station, died November 12, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Harley was born in Owensboro on January 31, 1943 to the late Thomas E. and Ola Massy Hayden. Harley was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and the University of Kentucky basketball.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sister, Pat Simmons Wink; brothers, Delbert, Johnny, Kenny, and Larry.
Harley is survived by his brothers, Glenn and Tommy; sisters, Joyce Plouff and Monica Gegugeit; several nieces and nephews; along with care takers, Rhonda and Martin Carrico.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at St. William Catholic Church. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
