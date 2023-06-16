Harley “Kermit” Smith, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky. The Princeton native was born March 3, 1936, to the late Harley and Louise Rucker Smith. Kermit received his degree in business administration from Kentucky Wesleyan College. He began working for Harkin Oil in accounting and then began his real estate career which lasted for over 40 years. Kermit was also part of a bluegrass group called “The Ho-Downers.” He often played for residents in nursing homes.
Kermit was a sweet man who had a great sense of humor and was loved by all. He would meet his friends for breakfast at McDonald’s and lunch at Lizzie’s.
The family would like to express special appreciation to the physicians, nurses, and caregivers at Owensboro Health.
In addition to his parents, Kermit also was preceded in death by his sweetheart of over 15 years, Mary Henderson; her son, David Henderson; and his best friend, Billy Blaine.
Those left to cherish his memory include his cousin, Lucinda LeGere of Princeton and close friends, David Boswell, Jerry and Diane Renfrow, and Sonny Potts.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Visitation is 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro.
Condolences and memories for Kermit’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
