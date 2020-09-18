Harold B. Wilson, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born July 22, 1938, in Owensboro to the late Jerry B. Wilson and Kathleen Cline Wilson. He was the oldest of nine children. Harold is survived by his wife, Ruth Wiley Wilson, whom he married on July 2, 1977, in Luna Pier, Michigan. The couple celebrated their 43rd anniversary this year. Harold spent a short time in California as a firefighter and in Whiting, Indiana, working at Standard Oil. He was a pipefitter and a proud member of Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 633.
For long-term residents of Owensboro, Harold owned the Coffee Cup restaurant, where he and his mother shared the cooking and other family members worked. He enjoyed walleye fishing in Lake Erie and bluegill and bass fishing in ponds around Owensboro. Harold was a gardener, liked bluegrass music and Bill Monroe, was a Ford man and followed only Ford teams in NASCAR. He was a Christian man and found comfort in his faith. He will be sorely missed but will be with the Lord. He was a faithful member of Riverside Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Wanda Gibbs and Paula Keithley; and brother-in-law Gary Helm.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth W. Wilson; daughter Sheena (Pat) Purcell; three granddaughters, Candice (Brett) Wethington-Orndorff, Hannah Brown and Kirstin Brown; two great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Rylee; sisters Norma Wilson, Shirley (Mikel) Evans, Carolyn Helm, Gladys Payne, Debbie (Fuzz) Keller and Cathy Banks; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Brushy Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your favorite charity in memory of Harold.
