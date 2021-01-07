EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Harold “Brick” Sanders Jr., 63, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, with his beloved wife Jackie by his side, who has always been the best to all of us. He was born Feb. 21, 1957, in Daviess County to the late Lena Sanders. Harold loved to ride his motorcycle with his friends and never met a stranger.
Along with his mother, Harold was preceded in death by his brother, Sammy Sanders; his grandmother, Mona Sanders; and his uncles, James Sanders, Sam Sanders and Robert Lee Sanders.
Harold is survived by one daughter, Latoya Wilson; a very, very, very special stepdaughter, “MiMi;” his sisters, Brenda Lane, Patricia Johnson, Ruth (Damon) Wilhite and Carolyn Sanders; his brothers, James Tinsley, Dewey Leachman, Bobby Sanders and William Sanders; his uncle, Riley Sanders; three special nieces, Joia Sanders, Janniece Young and Asya Walker; and his nephews, Antwan Sanders, Jones Wesley and Delon Young.
The memorial service with limited attendance will be Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
All who attend the visitation or service for Mr. Sanders shall be within current health and safety directive. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Harold Sanders may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
