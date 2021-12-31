NEBO — Harold “Butch” Alshire, 71, of Nebo, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Harold Ray Alshire was born April 14, 1950, in Muhlenberg County to the late Frank and Bertha Fulkerson Kenyon, was married to the former Sandra Kay Franklin on May 11, 1973, and was better known as “Butch” to both his family and friends. Butch earlier worked as a shop mechanic, on an oil rig, and as a carpenter, but since 1992, he helped funeral homes in Western Kentucky excavating gravesites. His only hobby was work, and he was great at his job.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Sandra Alshire; two sons, Robert Alshire and Chad Alshire, both of Madisonville; nine grandchildren, Zach (Jessie), Hannah, Quinton, Alexa, Kenzi, Chadrick, Dillion, Devon and Mareyah; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Patricia Brandon and Karen Kenyon, both of Ilsley.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday at Abundant Grace Fellowship in Madisonville with Pastor Karen Wix officiating. Friends may visit with Butch’s family from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the church.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Butch’s family.
