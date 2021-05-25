CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. — Harold C. Simpson, 78, of Crystal River passed away March 30,2021.
He was born May 19, 1942 to Cleophus and Agnes Simpson in Butler County.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 32 years, Ruby Simpson and infant son (1967) Harold Simpson, Jr. and brother, Larry J. Simpson.
He worked as a welder and mechanic his entire life, and retired from Florida Power.
He was a former member of the Masonic Lodge in Lakeland, Florida, and a former member of the Shriners in Tampa. He enjoyed traveling, fishing and working on his many rental properties.
He is survived by his daughters, Janette Evans (Earl), Okeechobee, Florida, Stace Jones (Billy), of Crystal River, Florida; three grandsons, Austin Jones (Matasyn), Throckmorton, Texas, Curtis Evans (Audri), Wichita Falls, Texas, and Matthew Evans, Okeechobee, Florida; three great-grandchildren, Gracie Lynn Jones, Mason Evans and Liam Evans; siblings, Ree Moore, Sue Austin, Wilma Willis and Buck Simpson, all of Owensboro; Sherry Porter and Janet Barnett, both of Buford, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.
A private service is being held to honor him.
