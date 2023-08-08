Harold Clark, 90, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Harold was born in Ohio County Nov. 13, 1932, to the late Albert and Bertha Mae Rice Clark. He was a graduate of Fordsville High School and took courses in college. Harold served his country in the US Army as a corporal during the Korean War where he was an ordinance specialist. He was also a Kentucky Colonel. Harold retired as a shipping manager from Sun Windows after 43 years.
Harold started playing the guitar when he was nine years old and played lead electric guitar for various bands over the years. He was passionate about music. He wrote his very own song and won a blue-ribbon award for “Chime Bell Boogie”. Harold was a thrifty man who loved hunting, camping, playing pool, and four-wheeling with his friends.
In addition to his parents, Harold was also preceded in death by a sister, Emogene Tierney Alvey.
He is survived by his beautiful wife of 64 years, Betty Mayfield Clark; three daughters, Karen Howard, Diane Phy (Wes), and Debra Haynes (Larry).; grandchildren, Kara Meschko (Brandon), Hannah Lehman (Steven, Jr.), Alex Hare (Pia), Cassie Howe (Eric), Mitchell Hare, and Shana Harley (Blake); and great-grandchildren, Raelyn and Jaxon McQueen, Luke, Lyla and Levi Howe, Maddox Meschko, and Andrew, Leon, and Sophia Hare and due very soon, Mavis Jean Harley.
The funeral service for Harold will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with his dear friend, Bro. Bill Cooper, officiating. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to Hospice of Western Kentucky. Contributable donations can be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.glenncares.com.
Commented