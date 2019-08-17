Layman Harold Conder, 89, of Owensboro, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 14, 1929, in Breckinridge County to the late Hubert and Grace Dooley Conder. Harold retired from Green River Steel as a welder and was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion and Heritage Baptist Church where he was a past deacon and maintenance supervisor at the church and school. Harold was an excellent welder for more than 45 years.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Conder; his brothers, Joe Conder and Don Conder; a sister, Helen Church; a son-in-law, John Adkisson; and a granddaughter, Keisha Karney.
Survivors include his son, Harold Michael Conder; his daughters, Sharon Gail Gaddis (Larry) and Lisa Gaye Adkisson; four grandchildren, Brian Gaddis, Jason Gaddis (Sarah), Kimberly LaMotte (Tim) and Walt Karney; six great-grandchildren, Keegan Karney, Keisha LaMotte, Kaylee Karney, Kimber LaMotte, Evan Gaddis and Aiden Gaddis; a sister, Sue Priar (Barney); and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens with military honors. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Heritage Baptist Church, 3585 Thruston Dermont Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented