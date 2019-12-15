Harold David Birdsley, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at his home. He was born in Cordova, Illinois, to the late Everett and Alice Birdsley.
Harold retired after 52 years as a truck driver. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Harold enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, restoring old John Deere tractors and going to antique truck shows.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Arleen and Karen Birdsley; a brother, Larry Birdsley; and stepson, Tony Molnar.
Harold is survived by his wife of 23 years, Rebecca Birdsley; three daughters, Teresa Kinney (Matt) of Chillicothe, Illinois, Cheryl Akers (Ted) of Princeton, Illinois, and Breann Birdsley (Brian) of Princeton, Illinois; four sons, Steve Birdsley (Delois) of Princeton, Illinois, Tom Birdsley (Mary) of Harvard, Illinois, Michael Birdsley of Princeton, Illinois, and Jason Birdsley (Kari) of Sherwood, Oregon; three stepdaughters, Fran Rickard (Gale) of Philpot, Kay Hayden (Marvin) of Frankfort and Tori Duff (Tom) of Newburgh, Indiana; two stepsons, Frank Molnar Jr. and Tim Molnar (Bridgette), both of Owensboro; 24 grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters Marilou Simpson of Rock Island, Illinois, and Mildred Hillard of Peoria, Illinois; stepsister Beulah Porter of Morrison, Illinois; and stepbrother Richard Neer (Jane) of Chesapeake, Virginia.
The funeral service will be at noon, Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 2815 Old Hartford Rd., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Harold David Birdsley may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
