Harold Dean Bivens, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Signature Health Care at Hillcrest. He was born October 10, 1935, in Muhlenberg County to the late Leo and Sarah Bivens. Dean retired from WR Grace/Dow Chemical, where he was known as “Captain”, and served in the Army Reserves. He was a Charter Member of Calvary Temple.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, whom he lovingly called “the little lady”, Carol Sue Bivens, and his siblings, Virginia DeArmond, Bobby Bivens, and Billy Bivens.
Survivors include his son, Ricky (Karen) Bivens; his daughter, Susan (Ricky) Keller; four grandchildren, Misty (David) Boarman, Jennifer (Andy) Millay, Eric (Jodie) Bivens, and Sarah (Frank) Ramos; and ten great-grandchildren, Allison Boarman, Ian Bivens, Shaleena Millay, Ellis Boarman, Isaiah Bivens, Sadie Millay, Eli Bivens, Gage Ramos, Grayden Ramos, and Savannah Millay.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
