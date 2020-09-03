Harold Douglas Crick, 73, of Greenville, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Central City. He was a member of Covenant Community Church in Madisonville and had been a UMWA coal miner for 24 years.
There will be no visitation or services.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Beverly Dukes; son Charles Douglass; daughters Denia McGee and Tina Shaw; and brothers Harry Crick, Paul Crick Jr. and Bobby Crick.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Muhlenberg County Humane Society in Greenville.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of his care.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
