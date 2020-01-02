Harold E. "Scooter" Grady, 84, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Aug. 29, 1935, in Daviess County to the late Franklin Harold Grady and Pauline Wilson Grady.
Harold was a retired master sergeant from the U.S. Marine Corps after serving 23 years and served three tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a Marine Corps recruiter in Bowling Green and was able to get the water tower painted red, white and blue. When Harold was stationed in North Carolina, he appeared in a movie series called "Movin' On" as a truck driver with Claude Akins. He retired from wholesale heating and air from Pameco, formally NTCC. Harold was a Kentucky Colonel, member of the Knights of Columbus Father Connor Council 6101 and served as a batboy for the Owensboro Oilers for three years. He was a member of the first eighth-grade graduating class at Blessed Mother School and was a longtime member of St. Martin's Catholic Church.
He was also preceded in death by his first wife of 46 years, Dorothy Martin Grady, in 2003; a sister, Jane Grady; two brothers, Robert Franklin Grady and John Grady; and a son, Dewayne Grady.
Harold is survived by his current wife of 13 years, Brenda Redfern; a daughter, Karen (Tim) Reynolds; a son, Ronald (Kim) Grady; grandchildren Matthew Reynolds, Krystal (Matt) Hill, Autumn (Tristan) Durbin and Summer Grady; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty Wilson; a brother, Charles Pat (Maria) Grady; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Harold "Scooter" Grady will be noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with Father Pat Bittel officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday with prayers at 6 p.m. and after 10 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery with full military honors.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Knights of Columbus Father Connor Council 6101 and the Wounded Warrior Project.
Memories and condolences for the family of Harold "Scooter" Grady may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented