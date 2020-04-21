GREENVILLE — Harold E. Tudor, 91, of Greenville, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, while in long-term care at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. He was born Aug. 28, 1928, the son of Edgar C. and Susye M. Tudor. For 31 years, he was employed by First State Bank in Greenville, retiring as senior vice president in 1982. He was a member of Greenville First Christian Church, where he served as deacon, elder, elder emeritus, and he was also a U.S. Navy veteran. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, UK basketball and St. Louis Cardinals baseball.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife, A. Margaret Tudor, in 2013.
He is survived by his children, Ed (Ann) Tudor of Lexington, Elizabeth (Robert) Gray of Madisonville, Tim (Nancy) Tudor of Greenville and Sarah (Glenn) Finch of Winter Park, Florida; nine grandchildren, Whitney (Jay) Sarver, Josh (Amy) Tudor, Kelley Segers, Holly Fitzgibbon, John (Natalie) Gray, Brad (Courtney) Tudor, Sam Tudor, Lauren (James) Faix and Lyndsay Wilson; two step-grandchildren, Kyle (Chelsea) Finch and Jacqui Finch; 10 great-grandchildren, Emma Sarver, Logan and Brady Tudor, Kaeden Fitzgibbon, Noah, Jonah and Hannah Gray, Addison and Cy Tudor, and Henry Faix; and three step-great-grandchildren, Karli, Kaybrie and Khloe Finch.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral will be private. The private graveside service will be at Evergreen Cemetery with the Rev. Paul Moore officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Christian Church at P.O. Box 197, 133 E. Main Cross, Greenville, KY 42345.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
