LIVERMORE -- Harold E. Whitaker, 82, of Livermore, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Harold Eugene Whitaker was born May 19, 1937 in Livermore, Kentucky, and was married to the former Kay Hayes in February of 1961.
Harold was a self-employed carpenter and a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. He also enjoyed both hunting and fishing. Harold was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Mae Richardson and by a brother, Arthur Richardson.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Kay Whitaker; a son, Brad Whitaker (Cynthia) of New Palestine, Indiana; a daughter, Stephanie Whitaker (Ken Nall Jr.) of Owensboro; three grandchildren, Madison Whitaker, Bailey Whitaker and Brock Whitaker; a brother, Donnie Richardson (Peggy) of Owensboro; a sister, Anna Faye Frizzell (Bud) of Livermore; a sister-in-law, Betty Richardson of Pensacola, Florida; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel.
Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Harold's family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at Musters in Livermore.
The Harold E. Whitaker family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to McLean County Animal Shelter, 1508 Kentucky 136 East, Calhoun, Kentucky 42327. Memorial contribution envelopes will be available at Musters in Livermore.
