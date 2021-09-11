Harold Edward Nall, 81, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday at his home in Owensboro. Harold Edward Nall was born Feb. 20, 1940, in Island, the second child of the late Howell Gates and Bernice Bidwell Nall, and was married to the former Patsy June Sanford on Feb. 2, 1985. He was retired from the Baptist ministry and retired from the Hon Company in Owensboro in 1995 because of being disabled. Harold served in the U.S. Army from 1958 until his honorable discharge in March, 1961. He served as a pastor of Walton’s Creek Baptist Church in Centertown, Green Brier Baptist Church in Utica, Concord Baptist Church and Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, both in Hartford, and McGrady Creek Baptist Church in Olaton. At the time of his death, he was a member of Island Baptist Church, having joined that church in 1949 and returning to the church as a member in 2013. Harold attended Sacramento High School, Kentucky Wesleyan College, graduated from Armed Forces GED in 1959 and Southern Baptist Seminary, Boyce Division in 1977. During his retirement years, he enjoyed working with computers, doing family genealogy, spending time with both his family and friends and watching television. In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his son, Robert Nall, who died Aug. 2, 2020 and by his brother, Jerry Lee Nall, who died Dec. 8, 2005.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Patsy Sanford Conn Nall; a daughter, Kimberly Joyce Willis (Eugene) of Owensboro; three step-sons, Kent Conn (Mary) of Corydon, Stan Conn (Dee Ann) of Owensboro and Dan Conn of Sebree; two grandchildren, Savannah Nall and Kayla Nall; four step-grandchildren, Zoe Conn, Zachary Conn, Malachi Watts (McIntyre) and Alex Conn; a great grandson, Lawson Nall; and a sister, June Pickup (Bill) of Owensboro.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Chad Rafferty officiating. Burial will be in the Island Baptist Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Harold’s family from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday at Musters in Livermore.
Harold’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Monday.
The family wants to thank all of the caregivers who have helped Harold over the years.
The Harold Edward Nall family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Baptist Church; P.O. Box 279; Island, Kentucky 42350.
Commented