Harold “Ernie” Mayfield Jr., 59, of Utica, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 29, 1963, in Owensboro to Harold “Ernie” Mayfield Sr. and Patricia “Pat” Mayfield. He enjoyed hunting with his dad.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carmel Howard Edge, Clarence Howard, Zeb Mayfield, and Lillian Mayfield.
Ernie is survived by his parents, Harold “Ernie” Mayfield Sr. and Patricia “Pat” Mayfield; his sister, Tammy Roberts (David); nephews, Nicholas Stafford (Heather) and Jordan Stafford (Jen); niece, Haleigh Holt (Lance); great nephews, Tristan Stafford and Rhett Stafford; great-niece, Elleigh Holt; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A time of gathering for Ernie will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, followed by a private graveside service at Resurrection Cemetery.
Memories and condolences for the family of Harold “Ernie” Mayfield Jr. may be left at www.glenncares.com.
