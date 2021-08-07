CENTRAL CITY — Harold Franklin Brewer, 82, of Central City died, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Tommy was a retired electrician from Kentucky Utilities, a member of the Central City Church of Christ and a U.S. Army veteran.
Survivors include his daughters, Dr. Lisa Brewer and Dodie Hadley; son Tommy Brewer; and sisters Patsy Pendley and Alberta Love.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Saturday.
The family request that everyone wear a mask to the visitation and service.
