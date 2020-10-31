Harold Gene Horsley, 84, of Maceo, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his residence. He was born Dec. 12, 1935, in Maceo. Harold loved the Lord and his family with his whole heart. What he enjoyed the most was spending time with his wife on their front porch, loving his children, his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. He loved his Maceo Baptist church family and enjoyed watching UK basketball with his friends. But most of all, he loved giving his testimony that he was saved by grace, and the Lord alone was the one that brought him through the stroke that he had a year ago. He always gave God all the glory and his testimony was, “I’ve had a very blessed life saved by grace!”
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, French and Rosalee Horsley of Maceo; brothers Charles of Lowe, Indiana, Jesse of Maceo and James Horsley of Maceo; and sisters Anna Sue Jones of Griffith, Indiana, and Ethylene Jones of Owensboro.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rosstine Horsley; two daughters, Cindy Anderson and son-in-law, Gary, of Crown Point, Indiana, and Brenda Robinson and son-in-law, Bobby, of Owensboro; son Timothy Horsley and daughter-in-law, Maryann, of Owensboro; six grandchildren, Brian Fogarty, Melannie Fogarty, Kyle Anderson, Glen Robinson, Jason Robinson and Matthew Horsley; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented