BOWLING GREEN -- Harold Jackson Law, 92, of Bowling Green, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Bowling Green Nursing and Rehab Center. The Allen County native was the son of the late Herston Winfield Law and Hattie Bohannon Law. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Mary Cathryn Dalton Law; several brothers and sisters; and one grandson, Christopher Lee Cravens.
Mr. Law was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church and a graduate of Bowling Green Business University. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and retired from Texas Gas as a field office administrator.
He is survived by his son, Steven J. Law; his daughters and their husbands, Beverly K. Taylor (Robert) and Sharon L. Whittinghill (Joel), all of Bowling Green; his grandsons, Andrew Law and Elliot Law; his sister, Genelle Lawrence; his brother, Willard Law (Carol); several nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren; his private caregivers and the staff at Bowling Green Nursing and Rehab Center.
Services for Harold will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Oakdale Christian Academy, 5801 Beattyville Road, Jackson, KY 41339
