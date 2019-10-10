HARTFORD -- Harold "Kenton" Wells, 84, of Hartford, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Ohio County Hospital. Kenton was born Jan. 25, 1935, in McLean County to the late Otho Wells and Elizabeth Wells. Kenton was retired from the Owensboro U.S. Postal Service. He enjoyed farming and gardening. Kenton was in the Beaver Dam Baptist Sunday school.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by Hugh Cutis Wells, Dean Wells, Laura Barnett and Adrian Wells.
Kenton is survived by his wife, Lima Wells; his children, Chuck Wells, John Wells and Angela Johnson; his grandchildren, Emily Johnson, Abby Johnson and Carter Wells; his siblings, Carol Wells, Judy Deane and Margie Welborn; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 at Beaver Dam Baptist Church.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Harold "Kenton" Wells at www.millerschapmire.com.
