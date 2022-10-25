BEECH CREEK — Harold L. Bratcher, 76, of Beech Creek, died Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. He worked in maintenance and was a member of Sharon General Baptist Church in Greenville.
Survivors: wife, Carolyn Bratcher; sons, Ray (Deanna) Bratcher, Jimmy (Stephanie) Bratcher, Ronald (Annette) Bratcher, and Allen (Vallerie) Bratcher; sister, Carolyn Whitaker; and brothers, James Bratcher, Billy Bratcher, Jerry Bratcher, and Tommy Bratcher.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Greens Chapel Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
