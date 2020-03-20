Harold Lee, 71, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 12, 1948, in Greenville to the late Roy and Nell Lee. Harold is retired from Peabody Coal Company and Sun Windows. He enjoyed NASCAR, boating, camping, traveling and spending time with family, friends and especially his grandkids. He was preceded in death by his son, Harold G. Lee Jr.; and brother, David Lee.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Jane Lee; his children, Tina Higdon, Lisa Montes, Kevin Calloway (Lindsey), Michelle Kistler (Scott); daughter-in-law, Tina Clark; grandchildren Justin Harper, Devin Lamb, Bianca (Tacker) O’Halloran, Angelica Montes, Luis Montes, Melisa Montes, Delaney Calloway, Christopher Alvey, Chelsea Clark, Savanna Lee, Jay Daniel Lee, Jared Lee, Nevada Weikel, Darrin Montgomery, Logan Feliciano, Jamie Vincent, Andrew O’Flynn, Sarah Kistler and Haley Kistler; 10 great-grandchildren; and siblings Larry Lee (Linda) and Shirley Brooms (Jack).
In compliance with health and public safety directives, private family graveside services will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
