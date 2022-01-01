Harold Leo Withey Jr., 66, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Evansville Select Specialty Hospital. He was born Aug. 12, 1955, in Dixon, Illinois, to Harold Leo Withey Sr. and Rose Lenox. Harold worked as a custodian for the Daviess County Public Schools and was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the Vietnam era. He was a 1974 graduate of Erie High School and was a member and deacon at Lewis Lane Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Leo Withey Sr.; and a brother, Ron Greenfield.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Norma Jean Withey; son Patrick Withey of Owensboro; two daughters, Veronica Withey of Bowling Green and Faith Owens (Will) of Louisville; his mother, Rose Schmall of Illinois; his parents, Cecil and Pearl Geerts of Fulton, Illinois; siblings Jeff Withey, Dan Schmall, Mike Schmall, Barb Withey, Cyndee Olsson, Dorothy Newsom, Lola Kirby, Karen Wiebenga, Debbie Ludvigsen and Becky McDonald; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Private burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery at a later date with military honors.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
