ROCKPORT, Ind — Harold Nicholas Frakes, 80, of Rockport, Indiana, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. He was a US Army veteran, attended St. Bernard Catholic Church, and worked in construction.
Survivors: wife, Doris Moore Frakes; daughter, Kathie (Deron) Stafford; brother, Martin Frakes; and sister, Nancy Markwell.
Burial: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Community Building at the Rockport City Park.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home of Rockport, Indiana is entrusted with care.
