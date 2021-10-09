HARTFORD — Harold R. Stevens, 84, of Hartford, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at Wellington Parc. He was born Aug. 6, 1937, in Boonville, Indiana, to the late Ernest and Annis Nix Stevens.
Harold had been in law enforcement for a number of years; he graduated from the Kentucky State Police Academy in 1967 and then was a Kentucky State Police Officer for five years. After leaving the state police, he was a heavy equipment operator for 18 years with Green Construction Co. and then went back to work for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department for two years and for the Daviess County Detention Center for two years. Harold rode motorcycles most of his life, enjoying Sunday rides, and eventually joined the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club. He was a graduate of Boonville High School and a U.S. Army veteran.
Also preceding Harold in death was his wife, Myra Hart Stevens, on Dec. 26, 2008; and a stepson, Steve Palmiter. Harold was the last one of 11 children in his family.
Surviving are his children, Dennis Stevens and wife Carolyn of Hartford, Avery Stevens-Hardin and husband Dwayne of Owensboro and Donald Stevens and wife Shelly of Owensboro; a stepson, Brett Palmiter; two stepdaughters, Kathy Romines and Debbie Bickwermert; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and his companion of 13 years, Darlene Brown, whom he has known since high school.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club, c/o Brandon Sims, Owensboro Police Department, 222 E. 9th. St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented