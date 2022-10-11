BEAVER DAM — Harold R. Wallace, 76, of Beaver Dam died Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home with his loved ones by his side. Mr. Wallace retired from Ashby Trucking.
Survivors; wife, Sue Bailey Wallace; children, Martha (Walley) Ingersol and Lois (Mark) Wortham; and stepchildren, Tamara (Steven) O’Neal, Tony (Vanessa) Blanchard, and Katherine (Marshall) Blanchard.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
William L. Danks Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Harold R. Wallace by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented