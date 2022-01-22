Harold Russell Bruce, 74, of Owensboro, died on January 20, 2022, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Harold is survived by his wife Josie Foreman Bruce; his children, Brandy and Brian; and his siblings, Linda, Helen, Sue, Robin, Terry, and Andy.
Haley McGinnis
Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Bruce. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Harold Bruce and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented