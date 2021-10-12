Harold Thompson Bennett, 81, of Philpot, died at his home on Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was born on March 18, 1940 in Franklin, Tennessee, to the late Ray Orlando and Ethel Chorlette Thompson Bennett. Harold was a boilermaker for Local 40. He enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, art, furniture making and cabinetry; he was a master scroller and a welder. He loved music.
In addition to his parents, Harold is preceded in death by a brother, Doug (Jackie) Bennett.
Harold is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patsy Edge Bennett and their children, Sharon (Jim) Hall, Jeanie (Jeff) Carrico, Pam (Richard) Myers and Mary Lee (Dirk) Boaz; 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Dean (Mary) Bennett and Angelina (the late Charles) Turnbough.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 12 p.m. at St. William Catholic Church in Philpot with burial following at St. William Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 9 to 11:30 a .m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to St. William Catholic Church or Faith Community Center. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
