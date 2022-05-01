Central City — Harold Wayne Geary, 75, of Central City, died on Friday at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital in Greenville. He was veteran of the United States Navy, a retired coal miner, and a port captain for Inland Marine.
He is survived by his wife, Vicky Willis Geary; daughters, Tia Reeves (Bubby Simpson) of Moorman, Michelle Johnson (Wyatt Miller) Of Moorman and Niki (Scott) Johnson of Rockford, Illinois; step-daughter, Kelly Gibson; sisters, Donna (Randy) Harlan of Moorman, and Debra (Rodney) Gregory of Browder; and brother, Michael (Debbie) Geary of Owensboro.
Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City.
Burial: New Hope Cemetery.
Visitation: After 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
