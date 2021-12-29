HAWESVILLE — Harold Wayne Newton of Hawesville passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born in Roseville on April 29, 1943, to Raymond A and Elizabeth Bolin Newton.
Harold graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1965 with a B.A. degree and from the University of Kentucky School of Law in 1967 with a Juris Doctorate. In 1968, he was admitted to the Kentucky Bar Association and the U.S. District Court, and he began practicing law in Hawesville.
Harold was the city attorney from 1968-1974 and served as the assistant commonwealth attorney — 38th Judicial Circuit — from 1974-1975. He was the trial commissioner for Hancock County from 1976-1977, and in 1985, he was admitted to the U.S. Court of Appeals. He served as the school board attorney for the Hancock County Board of Education for more than 30 years. In 1982, Harold was elected as Hancock County attorney, where he proudly served the people of Hancock County for 24 years. Harold was currently serving the county as master commissioner.
Harold was passionate about the rights of the unborn and served as president of the Owensboro Right-To-Life and was a long-standing Trustee for the Kentucky Right to Life.
He loved this country, and he loved Hancock County. His farm at Dukes was his refuge, and you could find him and Mickey there many evenings enjoying the sunset. Harold had an insatiable desire to learn and was an incredible historian. He read constantly and amazed all with backstories after providing the correct answer in family games of Trivial Pursuit.
Harold was married to his high school sweetheart, Mickey, for 60 years. He adored her and his family. They were his world, and he loved to show off his grandkids and brag on them wherever possible. He was engaged in all their lives and activities and made all of them feel special and loved.
He was a proud member
of Mount Eden Baptist church. Harold’s faith in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ provided daily comfort and guidance to him and empowered him to always stand strong in his convictions. He was a wonderful example for his family and friends. It gives us great joy and comfort to know he is in perfect peace with our Lord and Savior.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Bobby G. Newton, Donald Ray Newton, Junious A. Newton, Mary Doug Spencer and Clara Jean Craig.
Harold is survived by his loving wife, Mickey Bryant Newton; his brothers, Carlos and L.T. Newton; daughters Laura Newton Karaglanis (Mike), Lisa Newton Banta (Tony) and Lesley Newton (Jeremy Crandall); his grandchildren, Madeline Karaglanis, Jacob Karaglanis, Lucas Banta, Emma Banta, Jack Banta, Katie Jones and Lydia Newton; and the newest apple of his eye, his great grand-daughter, Zadie. Harold is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Mount Eden Baptist Church with interment following in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Donations can be made to The Kentucky Right to Life or to Mount Eden Baptist Church.
Share your memories and condolences with his family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented