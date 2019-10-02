HAWESVILLE -- Harriet Delcenie "Del" Cahal, 86, of Hawesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Randy Estes in Hawesville, after a long battle with kidney disease. She was born Jan. 18, 1932, in Hardinsburg to the late James and Mary Ann McClellen.
Del married Eugene Cahal on Christmas Eve, 1951, at the home of Bro. Meadors in Hawesville. She was a member of Hawesville Baptist Church, where she served many years on the kitchen committee. She worked at General Electric for nearly 20 years. While working there, she made many lifelong friends at work and on the ferry ride from Hawesville to Cannelton. Anyone that knew her rarely ever called her by name. She was affectionately known as "Granny Del." To know her was to love her. She enjoyed going to flea markets with friends, spending time with her family, going to Goldie's to hear her grandson sing, farming, spoiling her grandkids, shopping at Goodwill and yard sales, UK basketball, gardening, growing flowers, cooking, her church, listening to her police scanner to keep her neighbors up on all the county's happenings and Hancock County Hornet football and band.
When her grandson played for the Hornets, she would have the entire football team at her house before each home game and feed them so they had plenty of energy to win. No one had more school spirit or Hornet pride than Granny Del. She was a silent hero in the community -- always doing for others and leading her family by example. Families that were struck with illness, disadvantage or house fires were first on her list to offer aid. If a local family was in need, she was sure to step in and make sure they did not go without. She always did so expecting no praise or recognition.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; siblings Damon McClellen, Dorothy Smiley and Johnny McClellen; and parents Mary Ann and James McClellen.
Survivors include her daughters, Janet (Randy) Estes and Barbie Mathews; grandchildren Travis (Tara) Estes, Jeremy (Aimee) Estes, Austin (Anna) Gorman and Brenna Gorman (grand-dog Gypsy); great-grandchildren Baylee and Kannon Estes; sisters Eva Mae Dewitt, Linda Nash, Shirley Robbins, Louise Stilwell, Vallery Powers (Ray) and Sylvia Priest (Sammy); brothers Ander McCellen (Elouise) and MacArthur McCellen; along with several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Hawesville Baptist Church with burial following in Serenity Hills Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 p.m. until service time on Thursday. All visitation will be at Hawesville Baptist Church. The family request that all donations be made to Western Kentucky Hospice. Online condolences may be left for Granny Del at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
