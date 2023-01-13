WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA — Harriet Kay Varble Jensen, 69, of Williamsburg, Virginia, passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. She was born Sept. 1, 1953, in Tennessee to the late Claude William “Joe” Varble and Thelma Ruth Purcell. She was raised in Owensboro, but her home and heart were in Wichita Falls, Texas where she lived and loved most of her life. For many years, Kay was able to travel the United States with her husband who was a long-haul truck driver. She retired from Sanford Oil and loved her Bulldog, “Homie”.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Marion Edward Allen, and brother, James David Varble.
Kay is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Ronney K. Jensen; her son, Charles W. Brown, Jr. (Brandee) of Gallatin, Tennessee; her step-daughters, Kirsten Bartley (Jay) of Williamsburg, Virginia, and Marta Jensen (John Gruhn) of Standish, Maine; her grandchildren, Makenna Brown and Collier Brown of Gallatin, Tennessee and Heather Bailey of Pueblo, Colorado; her brothers, Claude W. “Joe” Varble, Jr. (Debbie) of Buford, Georgia and Wynn Varble (Marsha) of Hampshire, Tennessee; her sisters, Julia Allen of Owensboro and Claudette Varble of Canton, Georgia; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend of 45 years, Melinda McCall and her daughter Summer Saucedo, both of Wichita Falls, Texas.
There was a cremation ceremony at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Williamsburg, Virginia.
