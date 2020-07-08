Harriett Maude Blanford, 84, of Owensboro, passed away into the arms of her Lord and Saviour, Monday, July 6, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born December 4, 1935 in Hancock County to the late Paul and Arlene DeJarnette Richardson. She retired from General Electric, worked at Owensboro Public Schools, and was a senior companion for over 10 years. Harriet was a member of Owensboro Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy J. Blanford; son Ronald David Blanford; and sister Sandra Lewis.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra Gaddis (Victor); grandson, Nicholas Gaddis; brothers, Douglas Richardson and Wendell Richardson (Joyce); and sisters, Kay Powers, Joanne Ayers, and Paula Snyder.
Graveside services at Elmwood Cemetery will be private. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
