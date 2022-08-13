Harrol Richards, 87, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born in Deanefield June 28, 1935, to the late Frank and Ora Richards. Harrol worked many years on the farm; he also worked 30 years at Dunaway Timber until he retired. He loved traveling with his son, Larry, seeing things he didn’t think he would ever see, and talking with country music stars; he just loved it! Harrol was a deacon and Sunday school teacher at Friendship Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Harrol is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Mary Foreman Richards; his brothers, Mirle and Glen (Anne); and his twin, Carrol (Leona).
Harrol is survived by his children, James Richards of Owensboro, Carolyn (Gary) Decker of Dundee, Doris Sparks of Owensboro, and Larry Richards of Deanefield; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Leah) Decker, Jamie (Joshua) Payne, Jennifer (Clyde) Bowlds, and Josh Sparks; and great-grandchildren, Austin Bowlds, Avery Decker, Ellie Sparks, Paisleigh Payne, Adaline Decker, Kayleigh Payne, and Amber Sparks.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 15, 2022, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville, with burial following at Cates Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
