Owensboro native Harry Anthony Keller, 83, who loved basketball, fishing, motorcycles, and family passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Harry was best known among family and friends for his knowledge of basketball. He was an avid U of L, WKU, and UK fan.
“Harry had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or help filling out your NCAA basketball bracket picks. His kindness will be missed,” a family member noted.
Harry was a retired self-employed lawn care specialist, worked on the tobacco floor for many years, and was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Harry was born June 9, 1939, to the late August and Sophia Horlander Keller in Daviess County. He is preceded in death by sisters, Mary Stallings, Virginia Wimsatt, and Clarice Smith, and brothers, Charles, Frank, Joseph, and Everette Keller.
He is survived by his nieces and nephews.
Per Harry’s request, no funeral services will be held.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
