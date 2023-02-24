Harry Boughter Jr., 43, of Owensboro, went on to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. He was born Mar. 19, 1979, in Homosassa, Florida to the late Harry Boughter Sr. and Clariessa Ann Panks. Harry was a fun-loving, kind, charismatic, and gentle soul that never met a stranger.
He leaves to mourn his loss a loving brother, Stephen Boughter of Hernando, Florida and his faithful companion, Brittany Daugherty of Owensboro.
A viewing and service in Harry’s honor will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at McFarland Funeral Home in Owensboro.
McFarland Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Harry Boughter, Jr.
