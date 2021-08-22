Harry D. “Jack” Simpson Jr., entrepreneur and elder care advocate, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Owensboro at Fern Terra under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was 86 years old. Mr. Simpson was born in Owensboro on April 16, 1935, the only child of the late Harry D. Simpson Sr. and Martha Robbie Hipps Simpson. He was a graduate of Owensboro High School, where he lettered in basketball, baseball and track. He earned an AB from Kentucky Wesleyan College, where he played on the Panther’s basketball team and for four years was the college’s No. 1 tennis player. He completed 30 hours toward a master’s degree at Murray State University and had a teaching certificate. An avid player of racquet sports, Mr. Simpson won eight consecutive Owensboro Men’s Singles championships, five Owensboro Men’s Doubles championships, and three Owensboro YMCA Squash championships.
Mr. Simpson served for more than seven years with the Special Services Company in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve. Following his service, he worked briefly for Texas Gas and then as athletic director at Brescia College. In 1960, he was appointed as Owensboro’s first urban renewal director. In 1964, he began his entrepreneurial career with the opening of Davco Rest Home in Owensboro. From that beginning, his business grew to include the personal care homes Davco, Fern Terrace Owensboro, Fern Terrace Mayfield, Fern Terrace Murray and Fern Terrace Bowling Green, as well as Fern Terra assisted-living facility in Owensboro. From his athletic and business experience, he observed “Operating a personal care home is like playing tennis. You cannot win until you learn to serve.”
Those who remain to honor his memory include his sons, Darin Simpson and his wife, Bonnie, and Rob Simpson and his wife, Vanessa; his grandchildren, Derrick (Jennifer) Simpson, Courtney (Alex) Smeathers, Chelsea (Michael) Stratton, Jax Simpson, Jaclyn Simpson, Ashlie (Peter) Hurley, Nathan Simpson and Maddox Simpson; and many great-grandchildren.
The service will be noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 10 a.m. Tuesday. Entombment will follow in Christ Chapel Mausoleum at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
