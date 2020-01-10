Harry Dennis Steele passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Feb. 24, 1940, to the late Harry C. Steele and Elizabeth Riggs Sellers in Daviess County. Harry was a veteran of the Marine Corps and the U.S. Army. Following his military service, he was self-employed, owning his own TV sales and repair store. He attended Bellevue Baptist Church. He loved watching horse racing, taking photos and photography and enjoyed gardening.
Along with his parents, Harry is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn, who passed in February 2018.
He is survived by his children, Dennis Wymond (Kimberley) Steele of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, and Jason Steele of Maceo; two siblings, Diane Steele of Union City, California, and Frank Steele of Dallas, Texas; and two grandchildren, Davin Phoenix Steele and Karleigh Jayce Steele.
Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory with Bradley Troutman officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Elizabeth Munday Center, 1650 W. Second Street, Owensboro, KY 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dianna Howard for her compassion and care during this difficult time.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Steele. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Harry Dennis Steele at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented