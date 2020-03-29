NO CREEK — The year was 1923. Time Magazine was launched, Calvin Coolidge was sworn in as President of the United States, the world’s first portable radio was developed in the U.S., the very first baseball game was played at Yankee Stadium and Harry Dow Tinsley was born Aug. 18, 1923, in the No Creek community of Ohio County as the son of William LeVega Tinsley and Eva May Ragland Tinsley.
Harry D. sadly passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Ohio County Healthcare at the age of 96.
Harry D. retired as a farmer and had formerly served as a magistrate in Ohio County. He was an expert and well-known historian, having dedicated thousands of hours researching and documenting the history of the county. He authored the book “History of No Creek” and a weekly column in an Ohio County newspaper titled “Lineage Lines.” He was a member of the Mount Hermon Methodist Church and member of the Lt. Robert Moseley Chapter Sons of the American Revolution. Above all, he was very proud to have lived all of his life in and near the No Creek community of Ohio County.
In addition to his parents, Harry D. was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Tinsley and Lester Tinsley; a sister, Grace Tinsley Minor; and a great-great nephew, Phoenix Howard.
Harry D. is survived by his niece, Edna May (Phillip) Nantz of Beaver Dam; great-niece Natalie (Jason) Howard; and great-great-nephew Xavier “Oz” Howard of Hartford.
A private family burial for Harry D. will be conducted at Mount Hermon Cemetery in Ohio County, due to current circumstances. A compatriot grave marking ceremony will be held at a later date at his grave site.
With Harry D. being a trustee for the Mt. Hermon Cemetery, expressions of sympathy could be sent to Mount Hermon Cemetery Trust, P.O. Box 61, Hartford, KY 42347.
