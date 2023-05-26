SOUTH CARROLLTON — Harry L. Neal, Jr., 77, of South Carrollton, died Monday, May 24, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. He was a mechanic for Island Creek Coal.
Survivors: son, Jason (Mandy) Pointer; daughter, Elizabeth Brooke Neal; brothers, Phillip (Melissa) Neal and Matt (Donna) Neal; and sisters, Reba (Gary) Oldham, Mary Jo (Dan) Lynch, and Bobbi Zemo.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
