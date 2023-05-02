Harry O’Neal Watson, 84, of Owensboro, formerly of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, under the care of Hospice of W. Kentucky with his family by his side. The Biloxi, Mississippi native was born May 15, 1938, to the late John James Watson and Mildred Lindsay Watson. Harry graduated from high school and served in the U.S. Airforce. He was employed as a technician for Western Union and retired after 29 years. But with a strong work ethic, Harry continued working. He was a devoted Christian and active member of Oceanway Assembly of God Church in Jacksonville, Florida where he served as a deacon, piano player, song leader, and maintenance supervisor. Harry loved fishing with his son and grandsons who affectionately called him “Pawpaw”. Harry will be remembered as a trustworthy, honest, loyal, and responsible person with a great sense of humor.
In addition to his parents, Harry also was preceded in death by his brother, James Watson, and sister, Jenelle Dodd.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 56 years, Rose Bass Watson; daughter, Tera Buskill, and husband, Chris, both of Owensboro; son, Derek Watson, and wife, Melanie, of Jacksonville, Florida; four grandsons, Bryce Watson (Macy), Colby Watson, Ace Buskill, and Jax Buskill; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private graveside service in Owensboro with a burial in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at his church in Jacksonville, Florida at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hospice of W. Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
