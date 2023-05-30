GREENVILLE — Harry “Peachy” Cox Pollock, 83, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital Long Term Care following a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Peachy was born March 19, 1940, to the late Catholene Cox Pollock and Archie Duncan Pollock, Sr. He was a lifelong member of Greenville United Methodist Church. Peachy graduated from Greenville High School in 1958 and received an associates degree from Western Kentucky University. Peachy signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1958 and played in their farm system until he entered the U.S. Army in 1962, serving for two years.
Following his discharge, Peachy worked in various roles for the Peabody Coal Company. Peachy was the last in along line of Pollocks who worked in the coal mining industry with alineage that can be traced back at least four generations to his Scottish ancestor, Archibald Pollock, who came to Airdrie in the late 1850s. After Peachy retired from the Peabody Coal Company, he worked for the city of Greenville as a utilities commission superintendent for four years and was a utilities commissioner for four years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Christopher (Chuck) Pollock.
Peachy is survived by his daughter, Leslie Pollock Creager (Shane); two granddaughters, Alex and Payton Creager; and his brother, A.D. Pollock, Jr. (Clara).
The family would like to thank the nursing staff at OHMCH Long Term Care for their kind and dedicated care during his time there and especially during his last days and hours of life.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Gary’s Funeral Home, 405 Hopkinsville St., Greenville. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741- 5014.
