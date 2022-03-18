Harry W. Walker, 72, of Owensboro, entered this world weighing in at barely five pounds but left this life a giant of a man. His last hours here were spent at the Heartford House, where he received skilled and compassionate care from Hospice of Western Kentucky. Friends and family who loved him deeply rallied to show their devotion and unwavering support in his final moments.
Harry loved and appreciated his church family at Breckenridge Street United Methodist Church, as well as his pastor and friend, Pete Coble.
Harry was born December 22, 1949, in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He was the only son of William J. and Hilda Shaw Walker, who preceded him in death. He spent his childhood and teen years in Ohio and Pennsylvania, before making Kentucky his permanent home.
In 1967, he graduated from Oakwood High School in Oakwood, Ohio, and then found his way to Owensboro, ultimately graduating from Brescia College in 1973. The bulk of his career was spent in management positions in the local transportation industry, spending nearly 30 years at Commonwealth Aluminum and Sazerac Glenmore Distillery.
His local affiliations included the Owensboro Jaycees, Noon Optimist Club, Transportation Club, and the Green River Area Down Syndrome Association. He had been an NRA member for many years as well. Harry’s passion for vintage automobiles, especially old Volkswagens, as well as antique radios and amateur radios, were his favorite hobbies for many years. His fascination with lights of any kind was evident throughout his life, especially during the holidays when his home and vehicles would be meticulously decorated. He found great joy in later years portraying Santa Claus throughout our community and supporting local nonprofits with his DJ venture, Record Master Productions. Any opportunity to play classic rock and roll LOUD AND PROUD, delighted Harry Walker!
Surviving this man of many interests are the ones he loved the most, his wife of nearly 35 years, Brenda Howard Walker; his daughter, Kimberly Collignon (Jason) of Evansville; his son, Nicholas Walker, of Owensboro; grandchildren, Cameron, Abigail, and Isabelle Collignon of Evansville; his sister, Carole Helm (Harold) of Tatamy, Pennsylvania; and niece, Jodi Helm (Diana) of Reading, Pennsylvania. Tucker and Tebow, the family fur babies, will greatly miss Harry, as well.
The funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 19 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Graced Again, LLC. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
