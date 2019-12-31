CENTRAL CITY --Harvey Jackson Eaton, 67, of Central City, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at 9:46 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Mr. Eaton was born Nov. 27, 1952, in Louisiana. He was a truck driver for Jones Trucking, and also worked for Peabody Coal Co. for 18 years. He was of the Methodist faith. He was preceded in death by his father, Harvey J. Eaton.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Debra Blankenship Eaton; daughter Jaclyn (David) Burnett, of Paducah; mother Sylvia Eaton, of Ottawa, Illinois; sister Judy (Dennis) Day, of Ottawa; and brother Roger (Kathy) Eaton, of Opdyke, Illinois.
Funeral services will be Thursday, Jan. 2, at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Dr. Dennis Day officiating, assisted by the Rev. Scott Casebier. Burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday after 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
