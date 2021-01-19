Harvey Lynchard left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at age 82. He was born in Cleveland, Mississippi on May 30, 1938 to the late Ed and Bessie Cannon Lynchard. Harvey was child number 19 of 21 children born to the family.
As a sharecropper’s son, Harvey knew extreme poverty, but there was always food on the table and the love of his large family, so never felt like he was poor. By age 17, he had taken his turn in the responsibility of raising the annual crop and providing for the family still at home.
When he was 18, he married his one true love, Dovie Carver Lynchard, and they forged their marriage and life together for 64 years. In his early years, he worked as both a barber and a weaver at the local carpet mills in Greenville, Mississippi. They had two children, George Harvey Lynchard, who died at age 40 with cancer, and Evelyn Lynchard Kidd, who currently resides in Hartford, with her husband, Don. After encouragement from their pastor, Harvey left the mills and worked as a debit insurance salesman for over 30 years. He was blessed with the gift of gab and became very successful in sales in part because he never met a stranger and saw every opportunity as a sale to be made.
During his career, he was fortunate to see much of God’s beautiful earth, both at home and abroad and enjoyed the many trips he qualified for selling insurance. He was always the optimist, choosing to see the good in a person or situation and never dwelling on the bad. To know him was to experience his encouragement and positive attitude. He and Dovie relocated to Utica, in 2012 to be closer to family and good medical treatment. For over 11 years, he fought valiantly his own battle with cancer until he finally surrendered on Jan. 10, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Harvey was a faithful and devoted member of Living Faith Baptist Church of Hartford.
Harvey left behind his loving wife of 64 years, Dovie Lynchard; daughter, Evelyn (Don) Kidd; two grandsons, Kevan (Daphne) Lynchard, of Reynolds Station, and Sam (Emily) Kidd, of Batesville, Mississippi; one granddaughter, Amanda (Sean) Fisher, of Pensacola, Florida; three great-grandchildren, Kevan Thomas Lynchard, Kaleb Lynchard, and Isla Fisher. He also leaves behind many friends and loving family members who thought of him as a true southern gentleman. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Western Kentucky for their compassionate care during the last few months of his wonderful life.
There will be a private graveside service with a future memorial service at a later date. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.
