CENTRAL CITY -- Harvey Earl Willis, 77, of Central City, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Baptist Health Madisonville. He was a heavy equipment operator with the local labor union and a member of Trinity Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Williams Willis; sons Doug Willis, David Willis, James Willis, Josh Willis, Bruce Rolley, Shelby Rolley and Timothy Rolley; daughters Lillie Davis, Melissa Willis, Nina Bastin, Rita Drake, Teresa Brewer and Sherry Huff; and several brothers and sisters.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Friday.
Commented