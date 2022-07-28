Hattie Lou Potts, 86, of Owensboro, passed away peacefully in her home Monday, July 25, 2022. She was born February 3, 1936, in Stanley to the late Roscoe Franklin and Mary Ruth Freels Young. Hattie graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1954 where she met the love of her life, Bill, her husband of 64 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and was a faithful servant to Jesus Christ. In addition to always being impeccably styled, Hattie enjoyed beach vacations, celebrating holidays with family, decorating her home, and working in her flower beds.
Hattie was a dedicated member of Immaculate Catholic Church and was active in parish life. She was president of the Bereavement Committee for many years, was co-founder of the annual Tea Party, and decorated the parish hall for functions. She was a faithful member of St. Vincent de Paul and a host of other charities and organizations. She was also queen of the Navy Kentuckiana Company No. 1 in 1954 while Bill was an active service member.
In addition to her parents, Hattie was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Carol Potts; great-grandson, Jordan Coy; and siblings, Anna Lee Johnson, Bobby Young, Margaret Howard, and Larry Young.
Hattie is survived by her husband, William J. (Bill) Potts; four daughters, Annette Coy and her son, Kevin (Jessica), Alison Fiorella and her children, Lauren (Travis) Morrison, Justin (Vrinda) Fiorella, and Jake (Erin) Fiorella, Abby (Darren) Cissell and sons, Matthew and Will, and Emily (Jason) Sargent and children, Mary Frances (Joseph) Boarman, Adaline Fulkerson, John (Alexis) Sargent, Sophia Fulkerson, Michael (Katie) Sargent, and Mathew Sargent; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Cash, Halle, Brady, Miles, Anna Lucy, Colin, Luca, Tucker, Jett, Hazel Lucille, Giovanni, Hudson, and Thomas; a sister, Connie Gibson; brothers, Joe Young and Frankie Young; brother-in-law, Donald J. Johnson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, officiated by Fr. Tony Jones. A private burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Help Office of Owensboro, Inc. and Birthright — Owensboro.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Jerri Beth, Shayla, Beth, and Lynn, along with Signature at Hillcrest, Heartford House, and Hospice, including their amazing caregivers and staff, that loved Hattie as if she were their own.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Potts. Leave your messages of condolence to the family of Hattie Lou Potts and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented