Havilah Grace Parsons, infant daughter of Ryan and MacKenzie Parsons, was taken to heaven on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
Those who will honor and cherish her memory include her parents and her siblings, Asher, Adah and Priscilla.
There will be a graveside service for Havilah at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are asked to wear protective masks and social distance in accordance with the governor’s mandate.
Memories and condolences for the family of Havilah Parsons may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented